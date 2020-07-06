All apartments in Kingstowne
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6251 TALIAFERRO WAY
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

6251 TALIAFERRO WAY

6251 Taliaferro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6251 Taliaferro Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Rare find with loft. Must know Kingstowne to appreciate this hidden secret. Short drive to METRO with parking. Close to FORT BELVOIR. Easy commute with many major roads. Great Schools. New Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposer and washer. Refrigerator 2018. New FEDERAL SEER compliant HVAC outside and coil 2017. Deck and fence just power washed and treated. Front Landin and Steps power washed. Efficient GAS Heat, GAS Cooking and GAS Water Heater, NEVER feel a cold day or night. Beautiful, well maintained luxury townhome located in most sought after Kingstowne. Home boasts an open layout with gleaming hardwood floors. Huge living room off kitchen, walk out to deck from breakfast nook and kitchen. Enjoy the large and spacious LOFT in master bedroom with second walk-in closet and lots of storage space in addition to lower level Family Room with GAS Fireplace. Additional STORAGE ROOM in garage. Surrounded by major shopping centers, free standing stores and mall with just about any store you can think of. Many recreational facilities, parks, restaurants and grocery stores very nearby. Priced below other similar size and kind available townhomes in Kingstowne. Check kingstowne.org and Kingstowne Residential Owners Corporation to get more familiar with this outstanding area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY have any available units?
6251 TALIAFERRO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY have?
Some of 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6251 TALIAFERRO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY offers parking.
Does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY have a pool?
No, 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY have accessible units?
No, 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6251 TALIAFERRO WAY has units with air conditioning.

