6251 TALIAFERRO WAY

A Rare find with loft. Must know Kingstowne to appreciate this hidden secret. Short drive to METRO with parking. Close to FORT BELVOIR. Easy commute with many major roads. Great Schools. New Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposer and washer. Refrigerator 2018. New FEDERAL SEER compliant HVAC outside and coil 2017. Deck and fence just power washed and treated. Front Landin and Steps power washed. Efficient GAS Heat, GAS Cooking and GAS Water Heater, NEVER feel a cold day or night. Beautiful, well maintained luxury townhome located in most sought after Kingstowne. Home boasts an open layout with gleaming hardwood floors. Huge living room off kitchen, walk out to deck from breakfast nook and kitchen. Enjoy the large and spacious LOFT in master bedroom with second walk-in closet and lots of storage space in addition to lower level Family Room with GAS Fireplace. Additional STORAGE ROOM in garage. Surrounded by major shopping centers, free standing stores and mall with just about any store you can think of. Many recreational facilities, parks, restaurants and grocery stores very nearby. Priced below other similar size and kind available townhomes in Kingstowne. Check kingstowne.org and Kingstowne Residential Owners Corporation to get more familiar with this outstanding area.