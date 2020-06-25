All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:17 PM

6206 WALKERS CROFT WAY

6206 Walkers Croft Way · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Walkers Croft Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6206 Walkers Croft Way, a charming 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in highly desirable Kingstowne. As you enter, the light and bright living room offers a large bay window that bathes the space with natural light, and beautiful hardwood floors grace the main and upper levels. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the rec room or on the spacious deck just off the eat-in kitchen. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a large closet and a private master bath with a sky light and dual sink vanity. Ideally located, this residence is close to all the exclusive Kingstowne amenities and is a short drive from popular Wegmans, two Town Centers, Metro and Old Town Alexandria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

