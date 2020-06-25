Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 6206 Walkers Croft Way, a charming 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in highly desirable Kingstowne. As you enter, the light and bright living room offers a large bay window that bathes the space with natural light, and beautiful hardwood floors grace the main and upper levels. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the rec room or on the spacious deck just off the eat-in kitchen. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, a large closet and a private master bath with a sky light and dual sink vanity. Ideally located, this residence is close to all the exclusive Kingstowne amenities and is a short drive from popular Wegmans, two Town Centers, Metro and Old Town Alexandria.