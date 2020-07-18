6142 CINNAMON CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Light-filled, immaculate 3 level end Town House with 2 car garage. Spacious and bright, inviting foyer with gleaming hardwood floors opens to gracious living room with bay and palladium windows enhanced with plantation blinds. Dining and family rooms are adjacent to lovely kitchen & gorgeous breakfast area rimmed by windows overlooking attractive deck & trees. The Master bedroom suite boasts skylights, commodious walk-in closet, spa bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & gas fireplace! Lower level has recreation room, den/study, laundry and full bath w/private, fenced, landscaped backyard, & patio. The home has a security system and a large, two car garage with automatic door openers and extra storage. Near Metro, 495, Kingstowne Center & Ft. Belvoir. Truly a jewel!