All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6142 CINNAMON CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6142 CINNAMON CT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6142 CINNAMON CT

6142 Cinnamon Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6142 Cinnamon Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
Light-filled, immaculate 3 level end Town House with 2 car garage. Spacious and bright, inviting foyer with gleaming hardwood floors opens to gracious living room with bay and palladium windows enhanced with plantation blinds. Dining and family rooms are adjacent to lovely kitchen & gorgeous breakfast area rimmed by windows overlooking attractive deck & trees. The Master bedroom suite boasts skylights, commodious walk-in closet, spa bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & gas fireplace! Lower level has recreation room, den/study, laundry and full bath w/private, fenced, landscaped backyard, & patio. The home has a security system and a large, two car garage with automatic door openers and extra storage. Near Metro, 495, Kingstowne Center & Ft. Belvoir. Truly a jewel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 CINNAMON CT have any available units?
6142 CINNAMON CT has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6142 CINNAMON CT have?
Some of 6142 CINNAMON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 CINNAMON CT currently offering any rent specials?
6142 CINNAMON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 CINNAMON CT pet-friendly?
No, 6142 CINNAMON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6142 CINNAMON CT offer parking?
Yes, 6142 CINNAMON CT offers parking.
Does 6142 CINNAMON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6142 CINNAMON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 CINNAMON CT have a pool?
No, 6142 CINNAMON CT does not have a pool.
Does 6142 CINNAMON CT have accessible units?
No, 6142 CINNAMON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 CINNAMON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6142 CINNAMON CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6142 CINNAMON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6142 CINNAMON CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6142 CINNAMON CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity