6102 BIBBINGS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

GREAT LOCATION*DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE . IT OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS 2FULL BATHS AND TWO HALF READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH PRIVATE BA* SIZEABLE AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA CONECTED TO THE DINNING ROOM.* HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR. GENEROUS LOWER LEVEL BASEMENT W/FP RECREATION ROOM, GORGEOUS AND PRIVATE BACKYARD. PLENTY PARKING* EASY COMUTE TO DC. WALKING TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE, POOL, FITNESS CENTER, AND JOG TRAIL. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING OFFERED SEMIFURNISHED, BUT IS AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED AS WELL.