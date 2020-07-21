6086 JOUST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This corner unit gem of a townhouse located in the heart of Kingstowne boasts 2 master bedrooms w/ master bathrooms. Brand new kitchen appliances. Skylight in kitchen eat-in area. Hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Plenty of storage in basement.