Kingstowne, VA
6086 JOUST LANE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

6086 JOUST LANE

Location

6086 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This corner unit gem of a townhouse located in the heart of Kingstowne boasts 2 master bedrooms w/ master bathrooms. Brand new kitchen appliances. Skylight in kitchen eat-in area. Hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Plenty of storage in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

