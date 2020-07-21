This corner unit gem of a townhouse located in the heart of Kingstowne boasts 2 master bedrooms w/ master bathrooms. Brand new kitchen appliances. Skylight in kitchen eat-in area. Hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Plenty of storage in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6086 JOUST LANE have any available units?
What amenities does 6086 JOUST LANE have?
Some of 6086 JOUST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6086 JOUST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6086 JOUST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.