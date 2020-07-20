All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6027 CROMWELL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6027 CROMWELL PLACE
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

6027 CROMWELL PLACE

6027 Cromwell Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6027 Cromwell Pl, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Elegant townhome close to all the action! Rarely available Laurel model with impressive entry. The architectural details won't disappoint: chair rails, crown molding to include dental molding and ceiling medallions, all increase the sense of grandeur. The floor plan is open and welcoming with a living room opening to a deck and a dining room flowing right into a well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters plenty of storage and a pantry. The eat-in area enjoys light from a bay window bump out and another window around the corner. Stepping from the living room onto the deck, enjoy the built in Weber grill plumbed with natural gas (no carrying propane tanks through the house!). Moving up the beautiful curving staircase the open hallway leads to three bedrooms with tons of light and closet space. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Going to the lower level the tenant will find easy access to the garage, laundry room and a space to relax! Entry to paver patio inside of private backyard! All this with amazing ease to commute, shopping and schools. Let's make this your next place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE have any available units?
6027 CROMWELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE have?
Some of 6027 CROMWELL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 CROMWELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6027 CROMWELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 CROMWELL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6027 CROMWELL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6027 CROMWELL PLACE offers parking.
Does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6027 CROMWELL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE have a pool?
No, 6027 CROMWELL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6027 CROMWELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6027 CROMWELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6027 CROMWELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6027 CROMWELL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University