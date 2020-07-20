6027 CROMWELL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

Elegant townhome close to all the action! Rarely available Laurel model with impressive entry. The architectural details won't disappoint: chair rails, crown molding to include dental molding and ceiling medallions, all increase the sense of grandeur. The floor plan is open and welcoming with a living room opening to a deck and a dining room flowing right into a well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters plenty of storage and a pantry. The eat-in area enjoys light from a bay window bump out and another window around the corner. Stepping from the living room onto the deck, enjoy the built in Weber grill plumbed with natural gas (no carrying propane tanks through the house!). Moving up the beautiful curving staircase the open hallway leads to three bedrooms with tons of light and closet space. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Going to the lower level the tenant will find easy access to the garage, laundry room and a space to relax! Entry to paver patio inside of private backyard! All this with amazing ease to commute, shopping and schools. Let's make this your next place!