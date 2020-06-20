Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community. Gleaming hardwood floors can be found in the foyer and up the stairs leading to the upper level and crown molding flows throughout the living and dining rooms. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, a pantry and a dining area with a door leading out to a super deck overlooking a treed common area. The living room offers Palladian windows that flood the space with natural light. The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet, and master bath with a separate shower and tub. The lower level offers a terrific rec room with a welcoming fireplace and a sliding glass door leading out the fenced backyard with a patio. This residence offers great community amenities including a pool & clubhouse & is only minutes from all commuter routes, Wegmans, & two Town Centers! ***This home will be freshly painted, the carpet replaced, and new blinds installed prior to the tenant moving in.***