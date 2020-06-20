All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:42 AM

6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

6026 Wescott Hills Way · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community. Gleaming hardwood floors can be found in the foyer and up the stairs leading to the upper level and crown molding flows throughout the living and dining rooms. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, a pantry and a dining area with a door leading out to a super deck overlooking a treed common area. The living room offers Palladian windows that flood the space with natural light. The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet, and master bath with a separate shower and tub. The lower level offers a terrific rec room with a welcoming fireplace and a sliding glass door leading out the fenced backyard with a patio. This residence offers great community amenities including a pool & clubhouse & is only minutes from all commuter routes, Wegmans, & two Town Centers! ***This home will be freshly painted, the carpet replaced, and new blinds installed prior to the tenant moving in.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have any available units?
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have?
Some of 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does offer parking.
Does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has a pool.
Does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
