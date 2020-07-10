Rent Calculator
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6021 LIVERPOOL LANE
6021 Liverpool Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6021 Liverpool Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOVELY 3 LEVEL T/H WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING. ANGLED FIREPLACE AND LARGE DECK. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CARPET IN THE LOWER LEVEL. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE have any available units?
6021 LIVERPOOL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kingstowne, VA
.
What amenities does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE have?
Some of 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6021 LIVERPOOL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kingstowne
.
Does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE offer parking?
No, 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE have a pool?
No, 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE have accessible units?
No, 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6021 LIVERPOOL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
