GORGEOUS GROUND FLOOR CONDO IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. QUARRY TILE FLOOR THROUGH OUT EXCEPT THE MASTER BEDROOM. GREAT ROOM CONCEPT, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM "L", WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITHHEATOLATOR AND MANTEL. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. CERAMIC TILE BATH FULLSIZE WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT. SPACIOUS COVERED PATIO ENTRY WAY AND MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have any available units?
6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have?
Some of 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.