All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1

6008 Ellesmere Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6008 Ellesmere Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS GROUND FLOOR CONDO IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. QUARRY TILE FLOOR THROUGH OUT EXCEPT THE MASTER BEDROOM. GREAT ROOM CONCEPT, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM "L", WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITHHEATOLATOR AND MANTEL. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. CERAMIC TILE BATH FULLSIZE WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT. SPACIOUS COVERED PATIO ENTRY WAY AND MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have any available units?
6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have?
Some of 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 offer parking?
No, 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have a pool?
No, 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6008 Ellesmere Ct, Unit A, - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America