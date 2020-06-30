All apartments in Kingstowne
5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

5952 Wescott Hills Way · No Longer Available
Location

5952 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful large three level end unit with private entrance in the side. There's hardwood on the main floor and upper levels, and granite counter tops with beautiful cabinets in the kitchen and eating area. The house will be paint throughout with few new windows plus some other updates for bathrooms prior tenant move in. Two cozy fireplaces let you enjoy the wintertime in comfort and the deck and patio are terrific in the summertime. Location, Location, Location! This amazing community is minutes away from major highways and Kingstowne Town Center. Surrounded by great restaurants, Multiplex Cinema, Wegmans Grocery Store, shops, and Top golf Course. It is very close to two Metro stations, Fort Belvoir, Old Town Alexandria, Washington DC, National Harbor, and Reagan National Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have any available units?
5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have?
Some of 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers parking.
Does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have a pool?
No, 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

