5952 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking fireplace

Beautiful large three level end unit with private entrance in the side. There's hardwood on the main floor and upper levels, and granite counter tops with beautiful cabinets in the kitchen and eating area. The house will be paint throughout with few new windows plus some other updates for bathrooms prior tenant move in. Two cozy fireplaces let you enjoy the wintertime in comfort and the deck and patio are terrific in the summertime. Location, Location, Location! This amazing community is minutes away from major highways and Kingstowne Town Center. Surrounded by great restaurants, Multiplex Cinema, Wegmans Grocery Store, shops, and Top golf Course. It is very close to two Metro stations, Fort Belvoir, Old Town Alexandria, Washington DC, National Harbor, and Reagan National Airport.