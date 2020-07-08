All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

5941 DUNGENESS LN

5941 Dungeness Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5941 Dungeness Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 5941 Dungeness Lane. This gorgeous Victoria model townhome backs to trees in the sought-after community of Kingstowne. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, white cabinetry and an enormous bay window that fills the space with stunning natural light. Hardwood floors extend through the main and upper levels. The master bedroom boasts a soaring cathedral ceiling, two large closets, and an elegant bay window with window seat. The lower level offers a spacious rec room/third bedroom with recessed lighting, a separate laundry/storage room with lots of storage options and opens out into the fully fenced rear patio. Complete with new composite deck accessible through the living room, this home is just minutes from all major commuter routes, the Kingstowne Town Center, the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, and Fort Belvoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 DUNGENESS LN have any available units?
5941 DUNGENESS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5941 DUNGENESS LN have?
Some of 5941 DUNGENESS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5941 DUNGENESS LN currently offering any rent specials?
5941 DUNGENESS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 DUNGENESS LN pet-friendly?
No, 5941 DUNGENESS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5941 DUNGENESS LN offer parking?
Yes, 5941 DUNGENESS LN offers parking.
Does 5941 DUNGENESS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5941 DUNGENESS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 DUNGENESS LN have a pool?
No, 5941 DUNGENESS LN does not have a pool.
Does 5941 DUNGENESS LN have accessible units?
No, 5941 DUNGENESS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 DUNGENESS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5941 DUNGENESS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5941 DUNGENESS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5941 DUNGENESS LN does not have units with air conditioning.

