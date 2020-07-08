5941 DUNGENESS LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 5941 Dungeness Lane. This gorgeous Victoria model townhome backs to trees in the sought-after community of Kingstowne. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, white cabinetry and an enormous bay window that fills the space with stunning natural light. Hardwood floors extend through the main and upper levels. The master bedroom boasts a soaring cathedral ceiling, two large closets, and an elegant bay window with window seat. The lower level offers a spacious rec room/third bedroom with recessed lighting, a separate laundry/storage room with lots of storage options and opens out into the fully fenced rear patio. Complete with new composite deck accessible through the living room, this home is just minutes from all major commuter routes, the Kingstowne Town Center, the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, and Fort Belvoir.