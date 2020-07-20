All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5929 Kirkcaldy Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

5929 Kirkcaldy Lane

5929 Kirkcaldy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5929 Kirkcaldy Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Perfect Location in the Heart of Kingstowne! - This end unit two bedroom three level 2.5 bath townhouse comes complete with a one car garage and bonus room. Ready for move in! Huge kitchen, gas fireplace, deck, and fenced in yard.

Close to I-495, 395, & 95 and less than 3 minute drive to the Franconia/Springfield metro station. Walking trails, shopping, WalMart, movie theater, & Top Golf.

Call for a tour today 703-966-2232.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit.
Security deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit and background check.

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60 per adult with debit or credit card.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4864556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane have any available units?
5929 Kirkcaldy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane have?
Some of 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Kirkcaldy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane offers parking.
Does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane have a pool?
No, 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane have accessible units?
No, 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5929 Kirkcaldy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University