5929 Kirkcaldy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Perfect Location in the Heart of Kingstowne! - This end unit two bedroom three level 2.5 bath townhouse comes complete with a one car garage and bonus room. Ready for move in! Huge kitchen, gas fireplace, deck, and fenced in yard.



Close to I-495, 395, & 95 and less than 3 minute drive to the Franconia/Springfield metro station. Walking trails, shopping, WalMart, movie theater, & Top Golf.



Call for a tour today 703-966-2232.



Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit.

Security deposit is equal to one months rent with approved credit and background check.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60 per adult with debit or credit card.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4864556)