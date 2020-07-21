All apartments in Kingstowne
5902 SAINT GILES WAY

5902 Saint Giles Way · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Saint Giles Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine 3 level townhome in fabulous Kingstowne location! Main level features updated kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances and charming bay window. Open dining- living area with wood burning fireplace and spacious deck overlooking beautiful and private treed area. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Master bedroom with 3 closets, vaulted ceiling and bay window. 2nd bedroom with good closet space too! Lower level master bedroom (bedroom #3) with ensuite bath, 2 closets and walk out to fenced yard with deck. Generous sized utility room includes washer/dryer. Enjoy fabulous Kingstowne amenites! Super location near public transportation, including METRO, shopping, Wegman's & restaurants! Move-in conditon!! Landlord will consider pet but must be well-trained and non-agressive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

