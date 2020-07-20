5816 NORHAM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming townhome in Kingstowne section of Alexandria, easy access to 95/495. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has room for small bistro table to enjoy your morning coffee, pass-through in kitchen is perfect when entertaining guests. Wood-burning fireplace in family room, sliders out to ground-level deck with fenced-in backyard space. Upper level boasts two bedrooms. Master has beautiful, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Basement has full-sized bedroom and master bath. Washer and dryer included in home. Whole house is wonderfully maintained with neutral paint colors. HOA includes great amenities, including pool and gyms! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant occupied, please schedule showings on ShowingTime!