All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5816 NORHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5816 NORHAM DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

5816 NORHAM DRIVE

5816 Norham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5816 Norham Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming townhome in Kingstowne section of Alexandria, easy access to 95/495. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has room for small bistro table to enjoy your morning coffee, pass-through in kitchen is perfect when entertaining guests. Wood-burning fireplace in family room, sliders out to ground-level deck with fenced-in backyard space. Upper level boasts two bedrooms. Master has beautiful, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Basement has full-sized bedroom and master bath. Washer and dryer included in home. Whole house is wonderfully maintained with neutral paint colors. HOA includes great amenities, including pool and gyms! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant occupied, please schedule showings on ShowingTime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE have any available units?
5816 NORHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 5816 NORHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 NORHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5816 NORHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 NORHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 NORHAM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5816 NORHAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5816 NORHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5816 NORHAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5816 NORHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 NORHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5816 NORHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5816 NORHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University