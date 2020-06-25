All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5593 JOWETT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5593 JOWETT COURT
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

5593 JOWETT COURT

5593 Jowett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5593 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a home and not just a house? Come and check us out! This spacious brick front end unit townhome backs to trees in a terrific Kingstowne location convenient to amenities including a pool and gym in addition to being near schools, the Springfield and Van Dorn Metro stations, plentiful shopping and recreation areas. The updated Kitchen features granite tops, backsplash, stainless appliances and stone floors adjacent to the Breakfast Room with walls of windows for natural light and breakfast bar for a quick bite. The spacious Living Room and Dining Room feature chair rail and crown mouldings as well as hardwood flooring and the Living Room leads to the spacious deck with stairs to the gated, extended fenced rear yard with patio and storage shed. Upstairs find the spacious Master Suite with walk in closet, updated full bath with large soaker tub and separate shower as well as the updated full hall bath and two generous bedrooms. From the entry level find access to the Garage, a Powder Room, Laundry area with front load washer and dryer as well as spacious Family Room with gas FP and access to the patio level of the fenced yard. Please have excellent credit and know that this is a no pet property. Prefer minimum of two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5593 JOWETT COURT have any available units?
5593 JOWETT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5593 JOWETT COURT have?
Some of 5593 JOWETT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5593 JOWETT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5593 JOWETT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5593 JOWETT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5593 JOWETT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5593 JOWETT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5593 JOWETT COURT offers parking.
Does 5593 JOWETT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5593 JOWETT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5593 JOWETT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5593 JOWETT COURT has a pool.
Does 5593 JOWETT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5593 JOWETT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5593 JOWETT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5593 JOWETT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5593 JOWETT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5593 JOWETT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America