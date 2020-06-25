5593 JOWETT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Looking for a home and not just a house? Come and check us out! This spacious brick front end unit townhome backs to trees in a terrific Kingstowne location convenient to amenities including a pool and gym in addition to being near schools, the Springfield and Van Dorn Metro stations, plentiful shopping and recreation areas. The updated Kitchen features granite tops, backsplash, stainless appliances and stone floors adjacent to the Breakfast Room with walls of windows for natural light and breakfast bar for a quick bite. The spacious Living Room and Dining Room feature chair rail and crown mouldings as well as hardwood flooring and the Living Room leads to the spacious deck with stairs to the gated, extended fenced rear yard with patio and storage shed. Upstairs find the spacious Master Suite with walk in closet, updated full bath with large soaker tub and separate shower as well as the updated full hall bath and two generous bedrooms. From the entry level find access to the Garage, a Powder Room, Laundry area with front load washer and dryer as well as spacious Family Room with gas FP and access to the patio level of the fenced yard. Please have excellent credit and know that this is a no pet property. Prefer minimum of two year lease.