5332 Larochelle Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f97db2009d ---- Home features wood floors on main level, new blinds, lighting fixtures, and fresh neutral paint through out. Kitchen offers granite, updated cabinets, and some stainless steel appliances. Upper level has new flooring, dual entry bath, and master with walk-in closet and vanity. Lower Level has new flooring, full bath, and walk up stairs to fully fenced patio backing to trees. Large utility room (not pictured) for storage and counter space for laundry or projects. Two assigned parking spaces. Less than 5 minutes to Kingstowne shopping center\'s restaurants, shops, and movie theater. Close to 95, 495, and Fort Belvior!