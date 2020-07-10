All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5332 Larochelle Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5332 Larochelle Ct.
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

5332 Larochelle Ct.

5332 Larochelle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5332 Larochelle Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f97db2009d ---- Home features wood floors on main level, new blinds, lighting fixtures, and fresh neutral paint through out. Kitchen offers granite, updated cabinets, and some stainless steel appliances. Upper level has new flooring, dual entry bath, and master with walk-in closet and vanity. Lower Level has new flooring, full bath, and walk up stairs to fully fenced patio backing to trees. Large utility room (not pictured) for storage and counter space for laundry or projects. Two assigned parking spaces. Less than 5 minutes to Kingstowne shopping center\'s restaurants, shops, and movie theater. Close to 95, 495, and Fort Belvior!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 Larochelle Ct. have any available units?
5332 Larochelle Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5332 Larochelle Ct. have?
Some of 5332 Larochelle Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 Larochelle Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Larochelle Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Larochelle Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Larochelle Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5332 Larochelle Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5332 Larochelle Ct. offers parking.
Does 5332 Larochelle Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Larochelle Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Larochelle Ct. have a pool?
No, 5332 Larochelle Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Larochelle Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5332 Larochelle Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Larochelle Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 Larochelle Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 Larochelle Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5332 Larochelle Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America