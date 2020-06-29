All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM

5331 BUXTON CT

5331 Buxton Court · No Longer Available
Location

5331 Buxton Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to 5331 Buxton Court, a charming 3-bedroom townhome in desirable Kingstowne featuring upgraded baths with granite-top vanities, a living room with a sliding glass door to the spacious deck with built-in seating, and more! This home has been freshly painted throughout and brand-new carpet has been installed. Other highlights include a lovely kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area with a bay window, and a pass-thru into the formal dining room. The two-story master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with two skylights, two large closets, a wonderful upper level loft and a private bath. The lower level offers a spacious rec room with a door leading to the fenced backyard with a patio, a third full bath, and a huge storage/utility room with a washer & dryer. Be sure to take advantage of all the excellent amenities Kingstowne offers its residents, such as outdoor pools, tot lots, playgrounds, rec centers, tennis and volleyball courts, fitness centers, nature trails, and jogging paths. This fine residence is only moments from the Hilltop Village, Kingstowne, and Springfield Town Centers, and is convenient to all major commuter routes and the Franconia-Springfield Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 BUXTON CT have any available units?
5331 BUXTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5331 BUXTON CT have?
Some of 5331 BUXTON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 BUXTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
5331 BUXTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 BUXTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 5331 BUXTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5331 BUXTON CT offer parking?
Yes, 5331 BUXTON CT offers parking.
Does 5331 BUXTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 BUXTON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 BUXTON CT have a pool?
Yes, 5331 BUXTON CT has a pool.
Does 5331 BUXTON CT have accessible units?
No, 5331 BUXTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 BUXTON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5331 BUXTON CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5331 BUXTON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5331 BUXTON CT does not have units with air conditioning.
