5331 BUXTON CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to 5331 Buxton Court, a charming 3-bedroom townhome in desirable Kingstowne featuring upgraded baths with granite-top vanities, a living room with a sliding glass door to the spacious deck with built-in seating, and more! This home has been freshly painted throughout and brand-new carpet has been installed. Other highlights include a lovely kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area with a bay window, and a pass-thru into the formal dining room. The two-story master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with two skylights, two large closets, a wonderful upper level loft and a private bath. The lower level offers a spacious rec room with a door leading to the fenced backyard with a patio, a third full bath, and a huge storage/utility room with a washer & dryer. Be sure to take advantage of all the excellent amenities Kingstowne offers its residents, such as outdoor pools, tot lots, playgrounds, rec centers, tennis and volleyball courts, fitness centers, nature trails, and jogging paths. This fine residence is only moments from the Hilltop Village, Kingstowne, and Springfield Town Centers, and is convenient to all major commuter routes and the Franconia-Springfield Metro!