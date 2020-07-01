5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR

Amenities

Welcome to 5293 Ballycastle Circle a super brick-front 2 car garage townhouse located in the highly desirable Kingstowne community. This home offers an enormous eat-in kitchen with beautiful wood floors, a center island with a deep double sink, recessed lighting, ceramic tile counters, and backsplash plus a walk-out deck with stairs to the patio and fenced rear yard. The spacious living room offers a huge bay window that floods the space with natural light. The master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling and a roomy walk-in closet. The master bath has ceramic tile flooring, dual sinks, a separate soaking tub, and shower. Down the hall are two additional good sized bedrooms each with vaulted ceilings and easy access to the hall bath. The lower level rec room has a welcoming fireplace with custom surround, dentil molding, and a wood mantel. Also on this level is a laundry area, full bath, and a sliding glass door with walk-out stairs to the fenced yard with a patio. Kingstowne community members can enjoy a variety of amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, and much more. This neighborhood is within walking distance of the Kingstowne Town Center with numerous restaurants, shopping, and a movie theater. It is also conveniently located close to two Metro stations and major commuter routes. This home will be painted prior to the new tenant moving in and the blinds will be replaced.