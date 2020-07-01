All apartments in Kingstowne
Kingstowne, VA
5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR

5293 Ballycastle Circle · (866) 677-6937
Kingstowne
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

5293 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Welcome to 5293 Ballycastle Circle a super brick-front 2 car garage townhouse located in the highly desirable Kingstowne community. This home offers an enormous eat-in kitchen with beautiful wood floors, a center island with a deep double sink, recessed lighting, ceramic tile counters, and backsplash plus a walk-out deck with stairs to the patio and fenced rear yard. The spacious living room offers a huge bay window that floods the space with natural light. The master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling and a roomy walk-in closet. The master bath has ceramic tile flooring, dual sinks, a separate soaking tub, and shower. Down the hall are two additional good sized bedrooms each with vaulted ceilings and easy access to the hall bath. The lower level rec room has a welcoming fireplace with custom surround, dentil molding, and a wood mantel. Also on this level is a laundry area, full bath, and a sliding glass door with walk-out stairs to the fenced yard with a patio. Kingstowne community members can enjoy a variety of amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, and much more. This neighborhood is within walking distance of the Kingstowne Town Center with numerous restaurants, shopping, and a movie theater. It is also conveniently located close to two Metro stations and major commuter routes. This home will be painted prior to the new tenant moving in and the blinds will be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR have any available units?
5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR have?
Some of 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers parking.
Does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR has a pool.
Does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5293 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
