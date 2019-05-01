2 Bedrooms on main level. 3 bedrooms on upper level. 3 Bathrooms. Newer appliances, country kitchen, hardwood floor on main and upper levels. Pet ok case-by-case. Dog door to screened porch and fenced yard. Make application on-line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8614 LONDON CT have any available units?
8614 LONDON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
What amenities does 8614 LONDON CT have?
Some of 8614 LONDON CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 LONDON CT currently offering any rent specials?
8614 LONDON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 LONDON CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8614 LONDON CT is pet friendly.
Does 8614 LONDON CT offer parking?
Yes, 8614 LONDON CT offers parking.
Does 8614 LONDON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 LONDON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 LONDON CT have a pool?
No, 8614 LONDON CT does not have a pool.
Does 8614 LONDON CT have accessible units?
No, 8614 LONDON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 LONDON CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8614 LONDON CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 LONDON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8614 LONDON CT does not have units with air conditioning.