Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments lobby online portal trash valet

Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook. Innsbrook is a mixed-use community in Western Henrico County, incorporating an office park, outdoor recreation, convenient access to shopping and dining, and now a place to call home at Innslake Place. Innslake Place Apartments is a five-story brick building boasting condo-inspired apartments, modern floorplans with grand living and dining areas perfect for entertaining. Features include open gourmet kitchens with top of the line finishes and appliances, spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, and picturesque windows are accompanied by finely appointed ensuites. Additional highlights include washers/dryers and generous storage throughout.