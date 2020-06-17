Amenities
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook. Innsbrook is a mixed-use community in Western Henrico County, incorporating an office park, outdoor recreation, convenient access to shopping and dining, and now a place to call home at Innslake Place. Innslake Place Apartments is a five-story brick building boasting condo-inspired apartments, modern floorplans with grand living and dining areas perfect for entertaining. Features include open gourmet kitchens with top of the line finishes and appliances, spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, and picturesque windows are accompanied by finely appointed ensuites. Additional highlights include washers/dryers and generous storage throughout.