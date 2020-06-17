All apartments in Innsbrook
Find more places like Innslake Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Innsbrook, VA
/
Innslake Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Innslake Place

4245 Innslake Dr · (804) 885-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free First Month’s Rent (Must move-in by 7/31/20. Valid for 12 to 18-month lease terms). Valid for all unit types.
Browse Similar Places
Innsbrook
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA 23060
Innsbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1328 · Avail. now

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 1421 · Avail. now

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 36+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 1217 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 1230 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Innslake Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook. Innsbrook is a mixed-use community in Western Henrico County, incorporating an office park, outdoor recreation, convenient access to shopping and dining, and now a place to call home at Innslake Place. Innslake Place Apartments is a five-story brick building boasting condo-inspired apartments, modern floorplans with grand living and dining areas perfect for entertaining. Features include open gourmet kitchens with top of the line finishes and appliances, spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, and picturesque windows are accompanied by finely appointed ensuites. Additional highlights include washers/dryers and generous storage throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to a full month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35 for one pet, $50 for two pets
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply, call leasing office for details. For one pet: $300 one time fee and $35/month pet rent. For two pets: $400 one time fee and $50/month pet rent
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $35-$50
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Innslake Place have any available units?
Innslake Place has 63 units available starting at $1,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Innslake Place have?
Some of Innslake Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Innslake Place currently offering any rent specials?
Innslake Place is offering the following rent specials: Free First Month’s Rent (Must move-in by 7/31/20. Valid for 12 to 18-month lease terms). Valid for all unit types.
Is Innslake Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Innslake Place is pet friendly.
Does Innslake Place offer parking?
Yes, Innslake Place offers parking.
Does Innslake Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Innslake Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Innslake Place have a pool?
Yes, Innslake Place has a pool.
Does Innslake Place have accessible units?
Yes, Innslake Place has accessible units.
Does Innslake Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Innslake Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Innslake Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Innslake Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Innslake Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms
Innsbrook Apartments with BalconyInnsbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Innsbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity