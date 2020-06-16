All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7719 Marshall Hts Ct

7719 Marshall Heights Court · (703) 525-7010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7719 Marshall Hts Ct · Avail. Aug 8

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1395 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S. and Idylwood Plaza - Welcome Home to this lovely 3-level townhouse with garage parking, located minutes to just about everything!

Entry level has large family room that walks out to fenced back yard. There is also a laundry room and access to the garage on this level. Walk up to the main living area that features a large eat in kitchen with tons of counter space and large food pantry. Off of the kitchen you will find a separate dining room. Step down in the oversize living room with fireplace, skylights and access to the enclosed, upper level deck. On the uppermost level, you will find three large bedrooms, and two full baths. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and ample closet space.

YOU CANT BEAT THE LOCATION!
Minutes to West Falls Church Metro, I-66, 495, Tysons Corner, Idylwood Plaza (Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Noodles & Co., Peet's Coffee, and so much more), Tysons Regional Library, and walking distance to George C. Marshall High School.

Application Fee: $45.00/ applicant
Rent: $2800 /month
Deposit: $2800
Pet deposit: $500/pet
Date Available: 08/08/2020

Qualifications: Two lowest incomes should met or exceed $112,000/annually. Applicant should also have good rental and credit histories.

Owner will consider CATS on a case to case basis. Call Property Specialists at 703-525-7010.

Listing and Management Company (Property Specialists Inc) represents the Landlord in this real estate transaction.

Property Specialists Inc
4600 D Lee Hwy
Arlington VA 22207
(703) 525-7010

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4867265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct have any available units?
7719 Marshall Hts Ct has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct have?
Some of 7719 Marshall Hts Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 Marshall Hts Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7719 Marshall Hts Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 Marshall Hts Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 Marshall Hts Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7719 Marshall Hts Ct does offer parking.
Does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 Marshall Hts Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct have a pool?
No, 7719 Marshall Hts Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct have accessible units?
No, 7719 Marshall Hts Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 Marshall Hts Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7719 Marshall Hts Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7719 Marshall Hts Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
