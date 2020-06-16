Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S. and Idylwood Plaza - Welcome Home to this lovely 3-level townhouse with garage parking, located minutes to just about everything!



Entry level has large family room that walks out to fenced back yard. There is also a laundry room and access to the garage on this level. Walk up to the main living area that features a large eat in kitchen with tons of counter space and large food pantry. Off of the kitchen you will find a separate dining room. Step down in the oversize living room with fireplace, skylights and access to the enclosed, upper level deck. On the uppermost level, you will find three large bedrooms, and two full baths. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and ample closet space.



YOU CANT BEAT THE LOCATION!

Minutes to West Falls Church Metro, I-66, 495, Tysons Corner, Idylwood Plaza (Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Noodles & Co., Peet's Coffee, and so much more), Tysons Regional Library, and walking distance to George C. Marshall High School.



Application Fee: $45.00/ applicant

Rent: $2800 /month

Deposit: $2800

Pet deposit: $500/pet

Date Available: 08/08/2020



Qualifications: Two lowest incomes should met or exceed $112,000/annually. Applicant should also have good rental and credit histories.



Owner will consider CATS on a case to case basis. Call Property Specialists at 703-525-7010.



Listing and Management Company (Property Specialists Inc) represents the Landlord in this real estate transaction.



Property Specialists Inc

4600 D Lee Hwy

Arlington VA 22207

(703) 525-7010



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4867265)