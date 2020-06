Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

The new fence has been installed for the privacy and enjoying the nice backyard that has a built-in grill for some outdoor cooking and fun! Light-filled and cozy single family home, close to WFC & Dunn Loring Metro station, ideal for commuters, Near W&OD Trail, Tysons mall, Mosiac District, shops and restaurants ! 4 beds and 3 full baths with hardwood floor upstairs, granite countertop in the kitchen. Finished walkout basement with back entrance and gas fireplace!