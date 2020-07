Amenities

New renovation!! New paint ,New carpet!Best location to live! Minutes from both the orange and silver metro lines, Tysons Corner, multiple grocery stores, a library, a park, and a bus line! Situated next to George C Marshall High School, this home has FOUR levels with a bathroom on each, three bedrooms, a classic brick front, a beautiful deck and garden, like new stainless steel kitchen appliances, a jacuzzi tub with motor, and a cozy fireplace.