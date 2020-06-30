All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 7704 Marshall Heights Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
7704 Marshall Heights Ct
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

7704 Marshall Heights Ct

7704 Marshall Heights Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7704 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Remodeled! Close to Marshall H.S. and Idylwood Plaza located minutes to just about everything! Walkable to West Falls Church Metro, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Noodles & Co., Peet's Coffee, and so much more, within minutes of I-66, 495, and Tysons Corner.
Entry-level has a large family room. There is also a laundry room and bedroom/study. Walk up to the main living area that features a large eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space and large food pantry. Off of the kitchen, you will find a separate dining room. Step down in the oversized living room with fireplace, and access to the enclosed, upper-level deck. On the uppermost level, you will find two bedrooms and two full baths.

Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms
- Washer and Dryer in home
- Fenced in patio
- All new LTV flooring and carpet
- Brand new appliances
- Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct have any available units?
7704 Marshall Heights Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct have?
Some of 7704 Marshall Heights Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Marshall Heights Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Marshall Heights Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Marshall Heights Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Marshall Heights Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct offer parking?
No, 7704 Marshall Heights Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 Marshall Heights Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct have a pool?
No, 7704 Marshall Heights Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct have accessible units?
No, 7704 Marshall Heights Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Marshall Heights Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Marshall Heights Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Marshall Heights Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia