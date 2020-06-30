7704 Marshall Heights Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Remodeled! Close to Marshall H.S. and Idylwood Plaza located minutes to just about everything! Walkable to West Falls Church Metro, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Noodles & Co., Peet's Coffee, and so much more, within minutes of I-66, 495, and Tysons Corner.

Entry-level has a large family room. There is also a laundry room and bedroom/study. Walk up to the main living area that features a large eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space and large food pantry. Off of the kitchen, you will find a separate dining room. Step down in the oversized living room with fireplace, and access to the enclosed, upper-level deck. On the uppermost level, you will find two bedrooms and two full baths.



Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms

- Washer and Dryer in home

- Fenced in patio

- All new LTV flooring and carpet

- Brand new appliances

- Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5414566)