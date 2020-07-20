7615 VIRGINIA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in Falls Church! There are new updates throughout. Must see. The kitchen has new granite countertops and backsplash, the bathrooms have been updated, new flooring and windows! This home is located at the end of a quiet pipestem and is surrounded by trees. The main level has new, upgraded flooring, vaulted ceilings and a skylight which provides an abundance of sunlight. The living room leads out to the deck which overlooks the backyard. The living room connects to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has new cabinets, detailed back splash, gas cooking, built in microwave, and a breakfast bar. The breakfast nook has room for a table and chairs and includes a pantry. Kitchen has access to the one car garage. The upper level has a master bedroom with a newly updated bathroom and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms on this level and another recently updated full bathroom. The lower level leads to a family room which includes a gas fireplace and wet bar. There is a fourth bedroom with another fully updated bathroom. You have your laundry room along with access to the lower level patio. Wait there's more! The second lower level leads to a fully finished basement with shelves for storage. This home is walking distance to Shrevewood Elementary School. It is close to the Merrifield and Falls Church Metro. A close distance to shops, restaurants, Falls Church and the Mosaic District.