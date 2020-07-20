All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 7615 VIRGINIA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
7615 VIRGINIA LANE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

7615 VIRGINIA LANE

7615 Virginia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7615 Virginia Lane, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Falls Church! There are new updates throughout. Must see. The kitchen has new granite countertops and backsplash, the bathrooms have been updated, new flooring and windows! This home is located at the end of a quiet pipestem and is surrounded by trees. The main level has new, upgraded flooring, vaulted ceilings and a skylight which provides an abundance of sunlight. The living room leads out to the deck which overlooks the backyard. The living room connects to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has new cabinets, detailed back splash, gas cooking, built in microwave, and a breakfast bar. The breakfast nook has room for a table and chairs and includes a pantry. Kitchen has access to the one car garage. The upper level has a master bedroom with a newly updated bathroom and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms on this level and another recently updated full bathroom. The lower level leads to a family room which includes a gas fireplace and wet bar. There is a fourth bedroom with another fully updated bathroom. You have your laundry room along with access to the lower level patio. Wait there's more! The second lower level leads to a fully finished basement with shelves for storage. This home is walking distance to Shrevewood Elementary School. It is close to the Merrifield and Falls Church Metro. A close distance to shops, restaurants, Falls Church and the Mosaic District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE have any available units?
7615 VIRGINIA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE have?
Some of 7615 VIRGINIA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 VIRGINIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7615 VIRGINIA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 VIRGINIA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7615 VIRGINIA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7615 VIRGINIA LANE offers parking.
Does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7615 VIRGINIA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE have a pool?
No, 7615 VIRGINIA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 7615 VIRGINIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7615 VIRGINIA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 VIRGINIA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 VIRGINIA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIdylwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Idylwood 3 Bedroom ApartmentsIdylwood Apartments with Balconies
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University