7608 Brittany Parc Court

3br/2.5 bath Single Family Home for rent - 6 month lease term - Short term 6 month furnished rental in desirable Brittany Parc Court in Falls Church. Within the beltway!! Easy access to WFC metro on Orange line and Mclean metro station on the Silver line. Walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Jason's deli and so many stores!! Minutes from Tysons Corner, Pimmit Library. DC is a few miles away. Close to Dulles and National airports and museums!!



3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Upper 2 levels and entry are separate and available for rent (owners are keeping most of lower level with separate entrance and 1 garage spot for their part-time use.) See floorplan.



Owners RE licensees. Out of state owners will keep the bottom level for use when in town.



So sorry - ABSOLUTELY no pets of any kind. Owners allergic.



