Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

7608 Brittany Parc Court

7608 Brittany Parc Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Brittany Parc Ct, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3br/2.5 bath Single Family Home for rent - 6 month lease term - Short term 6 month furnished rental in desirable Brittany Parc Court in Falls Church. Within the beltway!! Easy access to WFC metro on Orange line and Mclean metro station on the Silver line. Walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Jason's deli and so many stores!! Minutes from Tysons Corner, Pimmit Library. DC is a few miles away. Close to Dulles and National airports and museums!!

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Upper 2 levels and entry are separate and available for rent (owners are keeping most of lower level with separate entrance and 1 garage spot for their part-time use.) See floorplan.

Owners RE licensees. Out of state owners will keep the bottom level for use when in town.

So sorry - ABSOLUTELY no pets of any kind. Owners allergic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Brittany Parc Court have any available units?
7608 Brittany Parc Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 7608 Brittany Parc Court currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Brittany Parc Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Brittany Parc Court pet-friendly?
No, 7608 Brittany Parc Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7608 Brittany Parc Court offer parking?
Yes, 7608 Brittany Parc Court offers parking.
Does 7608 Brittany Parc Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Brittany Parc Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Brittany Parc Court have a pool?
No, 7608 Brittany Parc Court does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Brittany Parc Court have accessible units?
No, 7608 Brittany Parc Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Brittany Parc Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Brittany Parc Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Brittany Parc Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 Brittany Parc Court does not have units with air conditioning.

