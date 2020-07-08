7308 Woodley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom detached home in Falls Church with nearly ¼ acre of yard. A recent 2nd story addition features a master bedroom with walk-in closet, a large second bedroom, updated full bathroom, and large laundry room with high-efficiency washer/dryer and storage space. The main level boasts two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and storage space, and a dining area that opens to a fenced backyard with a large patio. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the house. Located inside the Beltway just minutes from I-66, West Falls Church Metro, Tysons Corner, and the Mosaic District. Easy access to the W&OD bike trail. McLean High School pyramid. No pets, no smoking. Don't let this rare opportunity pass you by!