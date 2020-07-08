All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:47 PM

7308 Woodley Place

7308 Woodley Place · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Woodley Place, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom detached home in Falls Church with nearly ¼ acre of yard. A recent 2nd story addition features a master bedroom with walk-in closet, a large second bedroom, updated full bathroom, and large laundry room with high-efficiency washer/dryer and storage space. The main level boasts two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and storage space, and a dining area that opens to a fenced backyard with a large patio. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the house. Located inside the Beltway just minutes from I-66, West Falls Church Metro, Tysons Corner, and the Mosaic District. Easy access to the W&OD bike trail. McLean High School pyramid. No pets, no smoking. Don't let this rare opportunity pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Woodley Place have any available units?
7308 Woodley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7308 Woodley Place have?
Some of 7308 Woodley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Woodley Place currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Woodley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Woodley Place pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Woodley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7308 Woodley Place offer parking?
No, 7308 Woodley Place does not offer parking.
Does 7308 Woodley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 Woodley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Woodley Place have a pool?
No, 7308 Woodley Place does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Woodley Place have accessible units?
No, 7308 Woodley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Woodley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Woodley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Woodley Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7308 Woodley Place has units with air conditioning.

