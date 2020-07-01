7301 HUGHES COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Fantastic home on huge lot! Surrounded by trees, contemporary updates to this classic brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac. The great room includes a spectacular kitchen, generous dining area & sunlit family room with French doors leading to the expansive deck. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, huge center island with separate sink & breakfast bar, updated appliances and pendant lighting. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and glass doors to the deck. The newly renovated master bath includes a shower, separate soaking tub & comfort height vanity. Lower level offers a second kitchen, full bath, two versatile rooms plus a cozy recreation room with gas fireplace. Don't wait too long, this home won't last. Only 1 mile to West Falls Church metro and 0.5 mile to stores.