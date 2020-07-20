All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

7200 HOLYWELL LANE

7200 Holywell Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Holywell Ln, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gift Card $500 to New Tenants! Contact LA for details. Luxury end-unit town-house with over 3,000 sq ft of living space is just two years old and remains in pristine condition. This home is filled with high-end finishes, upgraded builder options and just 10 minutes to Tysons Corner/Galleria, vibrant Mosaic District, and the charming City of Falls Church. Conveniently Capital Bikeshare to West Falls Church Metro or drive over, just 5 mins close. A true walker's paradise and commuter's dream with I-66, Dulles Toll Road and I-495 only a few minutes close. It couldn't be easier to get in and out of the city. Beautiful tall white cabinets, top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, an oversized kitchen island with breakfast bar, a five-burner gas cook-top with a range-hood are just a few hot features that make this home perfect for entertaining. Three levels of generous living space is expanded from the soaring ceilings and walls of windows. Natural light touches every room and with hardwood floors and carpet untouched from shoes or debris, makes this home almost brand new. Walk out to your sizable deck from the living room or grill out in your private fenced-in patio any time, any season. The two car garage and driveway makes it easy for friends and family to visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE have any available units?
7200 HOLYWELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE have?
Some of 7200 HOLYWELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 HOLYWELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7200 HOLYWELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 HOLYWELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7200 HOLYWELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7200 HOLYWELL LANE offers parking.
Does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 HOLYWELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE have a pool?
No, 7200 HOLYWELL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 7200 HOLYWELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 HOLYWELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 HOLYWELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 HOLYWELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
