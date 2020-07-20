7200 HOLYWELL LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gift Card $500 to New Tenants! Contact LA for details. Luxury end-unit town-house with over 3,000 sq ft of living space is just two years old and remains in pristine condition. This home is filled with high-end finishes, upgraded builder options and just 10 minutes to Tysons Corner/Galleria, vibrant Mosaic District, and the charming City of Falls Church. Conveniently Capital Bikeshare to West Falls Church Metro or drive over, just 5 mins close. A true walker's paradise and commuter's dream with I-66, Dulles Toll Road and I-495 only a few minutes close. It couldn't be easier to get in and out of the city. Beautiful tall white cabinets, top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, an oversized kitchen island with breakfast bar, a five-burner gas cook-top with a range-hood are just a few hot features that make this home perfect for entertaining. Three levels of generous living space is expanded from the soaring ceilings and walls of windows. Natural light touches every room and with hardwood floors and carpet untouched from shoes or debris, makes this home almost brand new. Walk out to your sizable deck from the living room or grill out in your private fenced-in patio any time, any season. The two car garage and driveway makes it easy for friends and family to visit.