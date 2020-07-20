7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Minutes to downtown DC and close to downtown Falls Church. This terrific 2 level condo has tons of light and a very open floor plan. There are 2 master suites with huge closets. Kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and lots of counter space and was renovated a couple of years ago. This was a former model. Close to WFC Metro, UVA/VA tech, commuer routes, restaurants and shopping. Rent includes condo fee, parking, sewer, trash removal and water. Schools are Haycock, Longfollow and McLean.