Idylwood, VA
7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:27 PM

7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE

7034 Falls Reach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7034 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes to downtown DC and close to downtown Falls Church. This terrific 2 level condo has tons of light and a very open floor plan. There are 2 master suites with huge closets. Kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and lots of counter space and was renovated a couple of years ago. This was a former model. Close to WFC Metro, UVA/VA tech, commuer routes, restaurants and shopping. Rent includes condo fee, parking, sewer, trash removal and water. Schools are Haycock, Longfollow and McLean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE have any available units?
7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE have?
Some of 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
