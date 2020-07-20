7034 FALLS REACH DRIVE

Amenities
Minutes to downtown DC and close to downtown Falls Church. This terrific 2 level condo has tons of light and a very open floor plan. There are 2 master suites with huge closets. Kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and lots of counter space and was renovated a couple of years ago. This was a former model. Close to WFC Metro, UVA/VA tech, commuer routes, restaurants and shopping. Rent includes condo fee, parking, sewer, trash removal and water. Schools are Haycock, Longfollow and McLean.