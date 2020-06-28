All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

7014 Metropolitan Place #302

7014 Metropolitan Place · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
The Village: AT METRO 2-Master Condo, Community Pool - Gorgeous 2 level condo is adjacent to the West Falls Church Metro Station and steps from the Great Falls Plaza shopping mall. Two master suites with full baths, gas fireplace in the living room, open kitchen/dining area and light and bright space from large windows in this unit. Great balcony and community, which boasts an outdoor pool for your enjoyment! Neutral decor throughout * McLean High School pyramid * Don't miss this rare rental in a fantastic location! No Smoking. NO Pets.

Available Oct 5, 2019
Security Deposit: $2,350.00
Rent: $2,350.00
****NO PETS****
Application fee: $50 per adult non-refundable
Lease term: 1 or 3 years

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or homeownership), good credit, household income at least .$94,000 Annually

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings

Listed by Karlene Tolbert, Realtor.
For more information 703-731-3479
or email Karlene@bhgpremier.com.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington Street,
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
703-448-0212

(RLNE4176496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 have any available units?
7014 Metropolitan Place #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 have?
Some of 7014 Metropolitan Place #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Metropolitan Place #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 offer parking?
No, 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 does not offer parking.
Does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 have a pool?
Yes, 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 has a pool.
Does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 have accessible units?
No, 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 Metropolitan Place #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
