7014 Metropolitan Place #302

The Village: AT METRO 2-Master Condo, Community Pool - Gorgeous 2 level condo is adjacent to the West Falls Church Metro Station and steps from the Great Falls Plaza shopping mall. Two master suites with full baths, gas fireplace in the living room, open kitchen/dining area and light and bright space from large windows in this unit. Great balcony and community, which boasts an outdoor pool for your enjoyment! Neutral decor throughout * McLean High School pyramid * Don't miss this rare rental in a fantastic location! No Smoking. NO Pets.



Available Oct 5, 2019

Security Deposit: $2,350.00

Rent: $2,350.00

****NO PETS****

Application fee: $50 per adult non-refundable

Lease term: 1 or 3 years



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or homeownership), good credit, household income at least .$94,000 Annually



Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings



Listed by Karlene Tolbert, Realtor.

For more information 703-731-3479

or email Karlene@bhgpremier.com.



This property is professionally listed by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington Street

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N. Washington Street,

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

703-448-0212



