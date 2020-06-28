7014 Metropolitan Place #302

Amenities
The Village: AT METRO 2-Master Condo, Community Pool - Gorgeous 2 level condo is adjacent to the West Falls Church Metro Station and steps from the Great Falls Plaza shopping mall. Two master suites with full baths, gas fireplace in the living room, open kitchen/dining area and light and bright space from large windows in this unit. Great balcony and community, which boasts an outdoor pool for your enjoyment! Neutral decor throughout * McLean High School pyramid * Don't miss this rare rental in a fantastic location! No Smoking. NO Pets.
Available Oct 5, 2019
Security Deposit: $2,350.00
Rent: $2,350.00
****NO PETS****
Application fee: $50 per adult non-refundable
Lease term: 1 or 3 years
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or homeownership), good credit, household income at least .$94,000 Annually
