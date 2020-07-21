2816 LEE OAKS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

HOUSE HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND SANITIZED - PLEASE CARRY A TISSUE OR DISINFECTANT WIPE TO USE ON ALL TOUCHABLES - THANK YOU AND STAY SAFE. location location location !!! Minutes to /495 / 50/66/ Dunn Loring Metro~ Cut your commute now to MD or DC *lots of shopping and Entertainment around the corner including Mosaic District and Metro Plaza * 2 Bed 2 Bathroom Main Level unit with lots of space & office/work Den * Recess Lights throughout Fully Updated Kitchen with Granite Stainless Steel and wood Floors - large master bedroom and decent size second bedroom- so many windows will give a feel of an independent home -Community Amenities include a Pool for a complete living* Pet approved Case by Case* Easy to show* and move in ready. Apply now