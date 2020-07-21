HOUSE HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND SANITIZED - PLEASE CARRY A TISSUE OR DISINFECTANT WIPE TO USE ON ALL TOUCHABLES - THANK YOU AND STAY SAFE. location location location !!! Minutes to /495 / 50/66/ Dunn Loring Metro~ Cut your commute now to MD or DC *lots of shopping and Entertainment around the corner including Mosaic District and Metro Plaza * 2 Bed 2 Bathroom Main Level unit with lots of space & office/work Den * Recess Lights throughout Fully Updated Kitchen with Granite Stainless Steel and wood Floors - large master bedroom and decent size second bedroom- so many windows will give a feel of an independent home -Community Amenities include a Pool for a complete living* Pet approved Case by Case* Easy to show* and move in ready. Apply now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE have any available units?
2816 LEE OAKS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE have?
Some of 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2816 LEE OAKS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE offer parking?
No, 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE has a pool.
Does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 LEE OAKS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.