2813 LEE OAKS COURT

Amenities
2 BED + Den, 2 BATH / Top Level Condo with Tall Ceilings in Sunroom boasting a Treed View / Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors / Newly installed Stainless Steel Appliances / Granite Counters / Stainless Steel Full-Size LG Washer & Dryer / Newer Carpets in Bedrooms / Newer HVAC & Programable Nest Thermostat / To-be-installed (prior to tenant move-in): Bath vanities, Bath flooring and toilets / Wood Burning Fireplace / Impeccably Maintained / Lee Oaks is wonderful community featuring an Outdoor~Pool, Club House / Mclean High School / Fabulous Location: Under 2mi to Mosaic District Under 2mi to Falls Church city / Close to Metro / No fuss parking, this unit has 1 resident & 2 visitor parking permit tags / Available for new tenant move-in Dec. 19