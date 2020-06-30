All apartments in Idylwood
2813 LEE OAKS COURT

2813 Lee Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Lee Oaks Court, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
2 BED + Den, 2 BATH / Top Level Condo with Tall Ceilings in Sunroom boasting a Treed View / Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors / Newly installed Stainless Steel Appliances / Granite Counters / Stainless Steel Full-Size LG Washer & Dryer / Newer Carpets in Bedrooms / Newer HVAC & Programable Nest Thermostat / To-be-installed (prior to tenant move-in): Bath vanities, Bath flooring and toilets / Wood Burning Fireplace / Impeccably Maintained / Lee Oaks is wonderful community featuring an Outdoor~Pool, Club House / Mclean High School / Fabulous Location: Under 2mi to Mosaic District Under 2mi to Falls Church city / Close to Metro / No fuss parking, this unit has 1 resident & 2 visitor parking permit tags / Available for new tenant move-in Dec. 19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT have any available units?
2813 LEE OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT have?
Some of 2813 LEE OAKS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 LEE OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2813 LEE OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 LEE OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2813 LEE OAKS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2813 LEE OAKS COURT offers parking.
Does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 LEE OAKS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2813 LEE OAKS COURT has a pool.
Does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2813 LEE OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 LEE OAKS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 LEE OAKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2813 LEE OAKS COURT has units with air conditioning.

