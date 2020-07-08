2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

2806 Lee Oaks Place Falls Church VA 22046.

AGENTS WELCOME! Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath PLUS DEN! condo offered at Lee Oaks!!! Quiet & tucked away overlooking greenery & trees! Open living room, new upscale kitchen with maple cabinets to ceiling, granite counters & quality appliances, separate dining area, hardwood floors, renovated baths, private den, family/sun room with wood burning fireplace, great master bedroom with attached on suite bath & walk-in closet. Conveniently located between Falls Church Metro and Dunn Loring metro. Close to Merrifield's Mosaic Center, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Easy access to most major routes. Minutes into DC, Tysons Corner, and more.

ONLINE APPLICATION AND RENT PAYMENTS with TMKenny Property Services.