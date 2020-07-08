All apartments in Idylwood
2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101

Location

2806 Lee Oaks Place, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2806 Lee Oaks Place Falls Church VA 22046.
.
2806 LEE OAKS PLACE FALLS CHURCH VA 22046.
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath PLUS DEN! condo offered at Lee Oaks!!! Quiet & tucked away overlooking greenery & trees! Open living room, new upscale kitchen with maple cabinets to ceiling, granite counters & quality appliances, separate dining area, hardwood floors, renovated baths, private den, family/sun room with wood burning fireplace, great master bedroom with attached on suite bath & walk-in closet. Conveniently located between Falls Church Metro and Dunn Loring metro. Close to Merrifield's Mosaic Center, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Easy access to most major routes. Minutes into DC, Tysons Corner, and more.
.
ONLINE APPLICATION AND RENT PAYMENTS with TMKenny Property Services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 have any available units?
2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 have?
Some of 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 offer parking?
No, 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 have a pool?
No, 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2806 Lee Oaks Place, Apt 101 has units with air conditioning.

