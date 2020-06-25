2603 FABER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4bd/4bt Luxury Home Move in Ready! - Jon Bass and Douglas Realty present to you a luxurious single family home located in a secluded cul-de-sac in Falls Church. The home features an attached, spacious two car garage, a captivating foyer, and professionally maintained landscaping all around the home. Finished basement includes plenty of storage space and a wine cellar. The main level as a formal dining room, upgraded appliances, HW floors throughout, two fire places, screened in porch, back patio with plenty of room for entertaining guests. Pet friendly! Neighborhood pool option available. Minutes from Tysons Corner Mall, I-66 & I-495!