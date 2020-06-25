All apartments in Idylwood
2603 FABER COURT
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

2603 FABER COURT

2603 Faber Court · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Faber Court, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4bd/4bt Luxury Home Move in Ready! - Jon Bass and Douglas Realty present to you a luxurious single family home located in a secluded cul-de-sac in Falls Church. The home features an attached, spacious two car garage, a captivating foyer, and professionally maintained landscaping all around the home. Finished basement includes plenty of storage space and a wine cellar. The main level as a formal dining room, upgraded appliances, HW floors throughout, two fire places, screened in porch, back patio with plenty of room for entertaining guests. Pet friendly! Neighborhood pool option available. Minutes from Tysons Corner Mall, I-66 & I-495!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 FABER COURT have any available units?
2603 FABER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2603 FABER COURT have?
Some of 2603 FABER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 FABER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2603 FABER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 FABER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 FABER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2603 FABER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2603 FABER COURT offers parking.
Does 2603 FABER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 FABER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 FABER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2603 FABER COURT has a pool.
Does 2603 FABER COURT have accessible units?
No, 2603 FABER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 FABER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 FABER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 FABER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 FABER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
