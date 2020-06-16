Amenities

2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac. Sizeable bedrooms and plenty of living and storage space throughout the home. Wood burning fireplace on main level in family room. Family room lets out to patio. Lawn maintenance included with rent! Large fenced in yard with patio. Available 7/5/2020. Easy access to i-66, W&OD trails.



The closest grocery stores are Fairfax Towers Grocery, Plaza Latina Market and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Peet's Coffee and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY® Restaurants, Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar and Art's Tavern. Near Idylwood Park, Hollywood Road Park and Lee Landing Park.



Entry Level : Foyer with LR on Right, Left to laundry facilities and entrance to garage DR to rear of LR Kitchen, FR w/fp and sliding glass door to deck and back yard and half bath.

Upper Level :Four bedrooms and two full baths.

Lower Level :Study Bedroom ,Bath



Approximate Sq. Feet : 2600 SQ FEET



LR: 12X17/CARPET DR: 10X13/CARPET KIT: 10X13.7 /CARPET FAMILY ROOM: 12X15 /CARPET REC ROOM: 11X24/CARPET

DEN: MBR: 14.5X15/CARPET 2NDBR: 11X12/CARPET 3RDBR: 10.5/CARPET 4THBR: 10X8.5/



2506 Fallsmere Ct YoutTube Virtual tour



Main level

https://youtu.be/5SM3L_0Zaak



Basement

https://youtu.be/QFkO_TyXlw4



Upstairs

https://youtu.be/YO1k-hX8ynM



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $130,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $3,200

Security Deposit: $3,200 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 7/05/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities



Pets: Case by case basis



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



