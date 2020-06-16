All apartments in Idylwood
2506 Fallsmere Ct.

2506 Fallsmere Court · (703) 525-7010 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2506 Fallsmere Ct. · Avail. Jul 5

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac. Sizeable bedrooms and plenty of living and storage space throughout the home. Wood burning fireplace on main level in family room. Family room lets out to patio. Lawn maintenance included with rent! Large fenced in yard with patio. Available 7/5/2020. Easy access to i-66, W&OD trails.

The closest grocery stores are Fairfax Towers Grocery, Plaza Latina Market and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Peet's Coffee and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY® Restaurants, Idylwood Grill and Wine Bar and Art's Tavern. Near Idylwood Park, Hollywood Road Park and Lee Landing Park.

Entry Level : Foyer with LR on Right, Left to laundry facilities and entrance to garage DR to rear of LR Kitchen, FR w/fp and sliding glass door to deck and back yard and half bath.
Upper Level :Four bedrooms and two full baths.
Lower Level :Study Bedroom ,Bath

Approximate Sq. Feet : 2600 SQ FEET

LR: 12X17/CARPET DR: 10X13/CARPET KIT: 10X13.7 /CARPET FAMILY ROOM: 12X15 /CARPET REC ROOM: 11X24/CARPET
DEN: MBR: 14.5X15/CARPET 2NDBR: 11X12/CARPET 3RDBR: 10.5/CARPET 4THBR: 10X8.5/

2506 Fallsmere Ct YoutTube Virtual tour

Main level
https://youtu.be/5SM3L_0Zaak

Basement
https://youtu.be/QFkO_TyXlw4

Upstairs
https://youtu.be/YO1k-hX8ynM

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $130,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $3,200
Security Deposit: $3,200 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 7/05/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities

Pets: Case by case basis

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5771983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. have any available units?
2506 Fallsmere Ct. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. have?
Some of 2506 Fallsmere Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Fallsmere Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Fallsmere Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Fallsmere Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 Fallsmere Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Fallsmere Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Fallsmere Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. have a pool?
No, 2506 Fallsmere Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2506 Fallsmere Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Fallsmere Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Fallsmere Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 Fallsmere Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
