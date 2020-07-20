2415 FALLS PLACE COURT

Amenities

Spacious and bright, end-unit, fenced, all-brick townhouse. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 levels with 2 assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit. Washer & dryer in unit. Hardwood on Main and Upper levels. All energy-efficient windows. New in 2019 -- New paint on all levels; New basement flooring throughout; New closets on all levels; New built-in microwave; New oven/flat-top electric stove; Newly refinished hardwood floors on main level. Incredible location! 3 miles to Tysons Corner Mall. Walk to West Falls Church Metro, grocery and restaurants. Two blocks fro W&OD bike trail! No pets please. Owner would prefer a multi year lease. No lockbox. Contact Craig Leavitt 703-850-4002 or CraigLeavitt@yahoo.com for all showings and questions.