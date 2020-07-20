All apartments in Idylwood
Idylwood, VA
2415 FALLS PLACE COURT
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:12 PM

2415 FALLS PLACE COURT

2415 Falls Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Falls Place Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and bright, end-unit, fenced, all-brick townhouse. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 levels with 2 assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit. Washer & dryer in unit. Hardwood on Main and Upper levels. All energy-efficient windows. New in 2019 -- New paint on all levels; New basement flooring throughout; New closets on all levels; New built-in microwave; New oven/flat-top electric stove; Newly refinished hardwood floors on main level. Incredible location! 3 miles to Tysons Corner Mall. Walk to West Falls Church Metro, grocery and restaurants. Two blocks fro W&OD bike trail! No pets please. Owner would prefer a multi year lease. No lockbox. Contact Craig Leavitt 703-850-4002 or CraigLeavitt@yahoo.com for all showings and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT have any available units?
2415 FALLS PLACE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT have?
Some of 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2415 FALLS PLACE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT offers parking.
Does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT have a pool?
No, 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 FALLS PLACE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
