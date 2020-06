Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Commuters Dream, Walking distance to WFC metro and grocery and restaurants. Top s School district: Haycock ES, Longfellow MS and McLean HS. Townhouse style, end unit 2 levels condo will provide with privacy, good lighting, and great outside view. New wall to wall carpet, Assigned Parking. Close to Tysons, Mclean and DC. No Smoking. Available on 04/01/2020, the property will be professional cleaned before new tenant move in