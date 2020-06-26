Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick 3 bedroom and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. AMAZING SMARTHOME TOWNHOUSE TUCKED AWAY IN THE DOMINION NEIGHBORHOOD. LOCATION! LOCATION! .. 2135 Kings Mill Court is on the highly sought after quiet side of this 32 home Courtyard. Natural light fills this beautiful home. Eat in kitchen with wood floors, Silestone by Copsentino countertops and Backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Including a trash compactor. The home has a great open flow. Two sets of Double Hung glass doors in the home are provided for privacy if desired, without sacrificing natural light and flow. The main floor features a see through Wood burning fireplace that connects the Living room to the Dining Room. The Master bedroom with His and Hers closets is HUGE! The Basement has an oversized Den that opens to a peaceful walk out lower level fenced brick patio. (The unfinished 4th bedroom has a window and closet)Technology: 3 Wall-mounted flat screen TVs.3 Nest Protects 1 3rd Generation Thermostat 1 Nest Secure with 3 Nest Detects. Lutron Caseta - lighting system throughout main and upper floor, as well as rear outdoor patio light. With remotes the 2 Master closets, The downstairs closet, and laundry room have Lutron occupancy sensor switches. Pets case by case Small dogs only.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



