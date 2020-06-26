Amenities
Brick 3 bedroom and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. AMAZING SMARTHOME TOWNHOUSE TUCKED AWAY IN THE DOMINION NEIGHBORHOOD. LOCATION! LOCATION! .. 2135 Kings Mill Court is on the highly sought after quiet side of this 32 home Courtyard. Natural light fills this beautiful home. Eat in kitchen with wood floors, Silestone by Copsentino countertops and Backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Including a trash compactor. The home has a great open flow. Two sets of Double Hung glass doors in the home are provided for privacy if desired, without sacrificing natural light and flow. The main floor features a see through Wood burning fireplace that connects the Living room to the Dining Room. The Master bedroom with His and Hers closets is HUGE! The Basement has an oversized Den that opens to a peaceful walk out lower level fenced brick patio. (The unfinished 4th bedroom has a window and closet)Technology: 3 Wall-mounted flat screen TVs.3 Nest Protects 1 3rd Generation Thermostat 1 Nest Secure with 3 Nest Detects. Lutron Caseta - lighting system throughout main and upper floor, as well as rear outdoor patio light. With remotes the 2 Master closets, The downstairs closet, and laundry room have Lutron occupancy sensor switches. Pets case by case Small dogs only.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Kerry Ross 571 329 7740
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082