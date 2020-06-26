All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 2135 Kings Mill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2135 Kings Mill Court
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:47 PM

2135 Kings Mill Court

2135 Kings Mill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2135 Kings Mill Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick 3 bedroom and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. AMAZING SMARTHOME TOWNHOUSE TUCKED AWAY IN THE DOMINION NEIGHBORHOOD. LOCATION! LOCATION! .. 2135 Kings Mill Court is on the highly sought after quiet side of this 32 home Courtyard. Natural light fills this beautiful home. Eat in kitchen with wood floors, Silestone by Copsentino countertops and Backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. Including a trash compactor. The home has a great open flow. Two sets of Double Hung glass doors in the home are provided for privacy if desired, without sacrificing natural light and flow. The main floor features a see through Wood burning fireplace that connects the Living room to the Dining Room. The Master bedroom with His and Hers closets is HUGE! The Basement has an oversized Den that opens to a peaceful walk out lower level fenced brick patio. (The unfinished 4th bedroom has a window and closet)Technology: 3 Wall-mounted flat screen TVs.3 Nest Protects 1 3rd Generation Thermostat 1 Nest Secure with 3 Nest Detects. Lutron Caseta - lighting system throughout main and upper floor, as well as rear outdoor patio light. With remotes the 2 Master closets, The downstairs closet, and laundry room have Lutron occupancy sensor switches. Pets case by case Small dogs only.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Kerry Ross 571 329 7740
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Kings Mill Court have any available units?
2135 Kings Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2135 Kings Mill Court have?
Some of 2135 Kings Mill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Kings Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Kings Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Kings Mill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2135 Kings Mill Court is pet friendly.
Does 2135 Kings Mill Court offer parking?
No, 2135 Kings Mill Court does not offer parking.
Does 2135 Kings Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Kings Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Kings Mill Court have a pool?
No, 2135 Kings Mill Court does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Kings Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 2135 Kings Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Kings Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Kings Mill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Kings Mill Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2135 Kings Mill Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia