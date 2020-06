Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful townhouse filled with lots of natural light offers a spacious living area leading to the kitchen/dining space which is enhanced with wood floors and adorned with fireplace in the main level. Sun filled and spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and 2 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom occupy the 3rd level of this property. The lower level family room with generous space adorned with fireplace offers a tranquil sitting area for the family and has access to the garage and backyard. This gorgeous townhouse is located minutes away from Tysons, Metro and Shopping. Marshall high school pyramid! A MUST SEE!