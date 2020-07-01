2108 HUTCHISON GROVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained and upgraded 3 level Townhouse in the heart of Tysons Corner. Featuring 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths. 1 Bedroom is located on the entrance level and 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on 3rd floor. Upper/Main level offers Spacious Living room with wood burning fire place, Dining room, Deck of the living room, Breakfast Nook, and updated Kitchen with Granite Counters. Basement is Tenant occupied and has separate entrance, bath and Washer/Dryer. 1 Assigned Parking space with many unassigned parking right outside the door. Walking distance to Marshall High School, Whole Food, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Peet's Coffee, Restaurant, Library, and so much more. Minutes to Tysons Corner mall, I-66, 495 and WFC Metro.