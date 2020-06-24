2119 HUTCHISON GROVE COURT

Amenities

3 Finished Level Brick end unit Townhouse. Natural sunlight welcomes the morning. Contemporary style Main level WOOD FLOORS. Maple cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances. Kitchen has room for table & chairs. Living has wood burning glass 2 sided Fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with skylight. Outdoor living - with a big deck Trex on main level and Patio Oasis on the ground level with a fenced yard. Great Location - closeby to Metro, Route 66, Tyson Corner Mall, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, Wholefoods. Located Inside 495. This property is available for rent begining July 1, 2019.