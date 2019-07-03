7663 Audubon Meadow Way, Hybla Valley, VA 22306 Hybla Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Grove at Huntley Meadows. Immaculate three level townhome just minutes to Huntington Metro and adjacent to serene walking trails of Huntley Meadows Park. Recently updated kitchen with large island. Spacious deck perfect for entertaining. 1 car garage with ample additional street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
