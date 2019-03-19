7530 COXTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEST RENTAL IN THE COMMUNITY IN A PRIME LOCATION! Beautiful and bright 2 bed/bath condo with lots of light, vaulted ceilings and renovated kitchen and bathrooms. This unit has a full open concept feel and is neutrally painted to match any decor. The master bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling, its own full bath and a walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing on the covered deck that faces the wooded tree line. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!! - GREAT LOCATION! You are minutes from many shops including Wal-Mart and Costco. Conveniently located 3 miles from Huntington metro. Easy access to 495/295/95, DC, Old Town, DCA, Mount Vernon and Ft. Belvoir. This unit has 3 parking spots - 1 assigned and two parking passes. Pool and playground are included in rent. Don't miss this great rental!***Unit is located on 3rd floor. Pets are case by case basis / No smoking. 1 month of rent deposit required and $50 application fee per person. Subject to credit/background check and landlord references.***