Hybla Valley, VA
7530 COXTON COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7530 COXTON COURT

7530 Coxton Court · No Longer Available
Location

7530 Coxton Court, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEST RENTAL IN THE COMMUNITY IN A PRIME LOCATION! Beautiful and bright 2 bed/bath condo with lots of light, vaulted ceilings and renovated kitchen and bathrooms. This unit has a full open concept feel and is neutrally painted to match any decor. The master bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling, its own full bath and a walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing on the covered deck that faces the wooded tree line. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!! - GREAT LOCATION! You are minutes from many shops including Wal-Mart and Costco. Conveniently located 3 miles from Huntington metro. Easy access to 495/295/95, DC, Old Town, DCA, Mount Vernon and Ft. Belvoir. This unit has 3 parking spots - 1 assigned and two parking passes. Pool and playground are included in rent. Don't miss this great rental!***Unit is located on 3rd floor. Pets are case by case basis / No smoking. 1 month of rent deposit required and $50 application fee per person. Subject to credit/background check and landlord references.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 COXTON COURT have any available units?
7530 COXTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 7530 COXTON COURT have?
Some of 7530 COXTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 COXTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7530 COXTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 COXTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 COXTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7530 COXTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7530 COXTON COURT offers parking.
Does 7530 COXTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7530 COXTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 COXTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7530 COXTON COURT has a pool.
Does 7530 COXTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 7530 COXTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 COXTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7530 COXTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7530 COXTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7530 COXTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
