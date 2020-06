Amenities

Two Bedroom, 1.5. Bath in Alexandria. Great location. Enclosed patio. Plenty of amenities including Pool, Tennis courts, Bowling, Convenience Store, and Dry cleaning. Shuttle bus to Huntington metro. Close to shopping, 495, and restaurants and Old Town Alexandria. Water and Cable included in the rent. Due to Covid masks and gloves required to tour unit. Rental price without assigned underground parking $1875.00 With one assigned underground parking $1925.00.