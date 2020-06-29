5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE

Amenities

Stunning views from all windows! Beautifully upgraded and FULLY FURNISHED condo.Highlights:~ 1 bed/ 1 bath in a spacious 1005 square feet.~ Bamboo hardwood floors, custom gourmet kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, new hvac, updated bath, upgraded carpet (only in the bedroom) and more!~ Spacious closets and storage~ High speed wifi system~ Plenty of parking, unassigned~ 11 miles from Department of State, approximately a 25-minute drive with light to regular traffic, and 40-45 minutes during rush-hour. It is also accessible by metro from the Huntington station (10 minute walk). It is 2.7 miles from Alexandria Old Town. There are plenty of restaurants, grocery stores, and parks nearby.Amenities & Services:~ State-of-the-art 24/7 Fitness Center with sauna and jacuzzi ~ Tennis courts ~ Bowling alley ~ Caf~/restaurant ~ Ping-pong and billiard room ~ Party rooms and hobby rooms ~ Pet-friendly community ~ 24-hour gate control and grounds patrol ~ Indoor/outdoor pools where you can even swim laps!~ Shuttle bus M-F to/from the Huntington metro station ~ Shuttle bus three times a week to/from grocery stores ~ Onsite management office ~ Onsite engineering, housekeeping, and maintenance staff Montebello is a beautiful, quiet community with so much green space that you will feel like you are not in the city. Mount Eagle Park is right behind the Montebello buildings with playgrounds for kids, beach volleyball, benches for picnics, and a path for running, plus a lot of green area that is perfect for pets and outdoor exercise. The Montebello association has won the following awards: 2019 Condo of the Year Award for outstanding large community in the metro DC area by the Washington Metropolitan Chapter Community Association Institute (WMCCAI), and 2019 WMCCAI Communicator of the Year Award.