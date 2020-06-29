All apartments in Huntington
Huntington, VA
5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:18 AM

5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE

5903 Mount Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Huntington
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

5903 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
internet access
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning views from all windows! Beautifully upgraded and FULLY FURNISHED condo.Highlights:~ 1 bed/ 1 bath in a spacious 1005 square feet.~ Bamboo hardwood floors, custom gourmet kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, new hvac, updated bath, upgraded carpet (only in the bedroom) and more!~ Spacious closets and storage~ High speed wifi system~ Plenty of parking, unassigned~ 11 miles from Department of State, approximately a 25-minute drive with light to regular traffic, and 40-45 minutes during rush-hour. It is also accessible by metro from the Huntington station (10 minute walk). It is 2.7 miles from Alexandria Old Town. There are plenty of restaurants, grocery stores, and parks nearby.Amenities & Services:~ State-of-the-art 24/7 Fitness Center with sauna and jacuzzi ~ Tennis courts ~ Bowling alley ~ Caf~/restaurant ~ Ping-pong and billiard room ~ Party rooms and hobby rooms ~ Pet-friendly community ~ 24-hour gate control and grounds patrol ~ Indoor/outdoor pools where you can even swim laps!~ Shuttle bus M-F to/from the Huntington metro station ~ Shuttle bus three times a week to/from grocery stores ~ Onsite management office ~ Onsite engineering, housekeeping, and maintenance staff Montebello is a beautiful, quiet community with so much green space that you will feel like you are not in the city. Mount Eagle Park is right behind the Montebello buildings with playgrounds for kids, beach volleyball, benches for picnics, and a path for running, plus a lot of green area that is perfect for pets and outdoor exercise. The Montebello association has won the following awards: 2019 Condo of the Year Award for outstanding large community in the metro DC area by the Washington Metropolitan Chapter Community Association Institute (WMCCAI), and 2019 WMCCAI Communicator of the Year Award.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE have any available units?
5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE have?
Some of 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5903 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
