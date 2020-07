Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EASY Access to Old Town Alexandria and New Amazon Headquarters in Crystal City!!!!HOP SKIP OR JUMP TO METRO!!WARM FIREPLACE!! TOASTY WARM YOU WILL BE in this 3 fin level town home which is walking distance to Huntington metro and has nicely proportioned rooms, large eat in kitchen, rec room fireplace. Fenced rear yard. Max 2 incomes to qualify. Pets case by case APPLY ONLINEhttps://www.longandfoster.com/DeborahLarson/rentals/5825-Berkshire-Court-Alexandria-VA-22303-262043280