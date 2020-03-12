All apartments in Huntington
2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE

2804 Farmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Farmington Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the nicest Jefferson Manor townhome on the market. Wonderfully updated and ready for you. Updated European style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, granite counter-tops and gas cooking, updated bathrooms and large Florida room perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Flexible lower level with full bath, laundry and rec room. Perfect location just half mile to Huntington Metro and easy access to restaurants, park, Old Town, Ft. Belvoir, 495. Rt. 1. Available July 6th. Due to Covid-19 shown by appointment only following safety protocols.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
