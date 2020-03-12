2804 FARMINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to the nicest Jefferson Manor townhome on the market. Wonderfully updated and ready for you. Updated European style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, granite counter-tops and gas cooking, updated bathrooms and large Florida room perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Flexible lower level with full bath, laundry and rec room. Perfect location just half mile to Huntington Metro and easy access to restaurants, park, Old Town, Ft. Belvoir, 495. Rt. 1. Available July 6th. Due to Covid-19 shown by appointment only following safety protocols.