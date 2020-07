Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Just blocks to Huntington Station Metro! Home does not show well now with tenants. After they vacate on 6/30,, home will be painted & new pics will be posted.Large, sunny, solid brick home with private off-street parking, detached garage, and large backyard! Main level bedroom and 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level. Expansive eat-in kitchen. So close to Old Town Alexandria, 495, DC, Kingstowne & Fort Belvoir!