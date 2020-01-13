2214 ARLINGTON TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming and updated 3 Level 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhouse in Huntington Section of Alexandria. Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring Throughout With Energy Efficient Windows. Kitchen Has Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Dishwasher, Gas Cooking, Granite Counters, and Walks Out To Rear Deck and Large Fully Fenced Backyard. Lower Level Basement Features Rec Room, Full Bath, Separate Laundry Area and Storage Application Fee is $55.00 per person over the age of 18. Call listing agent for details on submitting an application at 703-338-1388 or davidshomes@LNF.com