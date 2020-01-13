All apartments in Huntington
2214 ARLINGTON TER
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

2214 ARLINGTON TER

2214 Arlington Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Arlington Terrace, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
Charming and updated 3 Level 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhouse in Huntington Section of Alexandria. Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring Throughout With Energy Efficient Windows. Kitchen Has Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Dishwasher, Gas Cooking, Granite Counters, and Walks Out To Rear Deck and Large Fully Fenced Backyard. Lower Level Basement Features Rec Room, Full Bath, Separate Laundry Area and Storage Application Fee is $55.00 per person over the age of 18. Call listing agent for details on submitting an application at 703-338-1388 or davidshomes@LNF.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 ARLINGTON TER have any available units?
2214 ARLINGTON TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2214 ARLINGTON TER have?
Some of 2214 ARLINGTON TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 ARLINGTON TER currently offering any rent specials?
2214 ARLINGTON TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 ARLINGTON TER pet-friendly?
No, 2214 ARLINGTON TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2214 ARLINGTON TER offer parking?
Yes, 2214 ARLINGTON TER offers parking.
Does 2214 ARLINGTON TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 ARLINGTON TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 ARLINGTON TER have a pool?
No, 2214 ARLINGTON TER does not have a pool.
Does 2214 ARLINGTON TER have accessible units?
No, 2214 ARLINGTON TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 ARLINGTON TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 ARLINGTON TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 ARLINGTON TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 ARLINGTON TER does not have units with air conditioning.
